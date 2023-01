SHAFAQNA-Tens of thousands of Israelis continue anti-gov’t protests for the fourth consecutive week.

The latest rally was held on Saturday, with demonstrators carrying Israeli flags on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv chanting “No to dictatorship” and “Democracy”.

As in the past weeks, the protest was directed primarily against the government’s proposed changes that will weaken the judicial system.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com