Saudi Arabia & Kuwait called for European action on Quran burning

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia and Kuwait called for European action against the repeated burning of the Quran.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the Quran burning as “a new provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide.”

The ministry called on “all European governments where these extremist violations took place to urgently confront all these practices.”

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also denounced the Quran burning.

In a statement, he called for “taking immediate and serious action to stop these absurd and reprehensible acts, and repeated abuses of Muslim symbols and sanctities, and to hold the perpetrators accountable.”

