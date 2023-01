SHAFAQNA-Female students in grade 6-12 still face an uncertain future as today marks 500 days that schools have been closed for girls in those grades.

The students said the closed schools have faced them with psychological problems and mental pressure.

“It is very important that we bear witness to these events, that all women and girls have been deprived of their education,” said Sadaf, a student.

Source :tolonews

