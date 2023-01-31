Urdu language intertwined with Hindu and Muslim cultures of India

SHAFAQNA- Urdu language has an esteemed position in India, since it is one of 22 official languages recognized in the constitution. Nonetheless, its special Perso-Arabic script is still threatened by frequent calls for its abolition.

For a long period, commentators and campaigners have argued that replacing the Urdu script with either the Latin or Devanagari alphabets (utilized for English and Hindi, respectively) would falsify links between various communities and elevate communal harmony. Replacing the Urdu script would irreparably harm the language and the links that it elevates with the exceptionally rich and complicated culture of the subcontinent. It is necessary to look back at the history of Urdu and look forward at what its future might hold in order to understand the threat that Urdu script faces and the importance of preserving it.

The Urdu script relies on Perso-Arabic script and also Sanskrit

The Urdu script relies on the Perso-Arabic script to a great extent that developed in Persia after Islamization, but it is influenced from Sanskrit too. In the early 20th century, calls for the abolition of the Urdu script came from some surprising sources, such as Saadat Hassan Manto and Ismat Chughtai. Regardless of the fact that their literary fame relied on the Urdu script they used, affiliations of both writers with the Marxist-influenced literary progressive movement persuades them that conversion to the Latin alphabet was necessary for the language’s future. Probably similar reforms that occurred in the 20th century, most remarkably Ataturk’s Latinization of the Turkish language in 1928, influenced them too. It was led to illiteracy of the whole population for a decade that erased 600 years of cultural and linguistic heritage in the twinkling of an eye.

Urdu’s script advocated by prominent figures of Indian history

However, Urdu’s script was advocated by prominent figures of Indian history such as Mahatma Gandhi despite the pressure placed on traditional scripts via modernization movements in the 20th century. Urdu’s prestigious place in Indian culture was recognized in the country’s 1949 constitution. Nevertheless, calls for the abolition of the Urdu script were never stopped either through constitutional protection or the evidence of the damage incurred by abolishing scripts in other places.

Young Urdu speakers and Hindu nationalists want to abolish the Urdu script. The first group is showing rising disenchantment with the script of their mother tongue in favor of utilizing Roman Urdu on several social media platforms. But, the second group represents a more nefarious threat, causing the false belief to continue that Hindi and Urdu are the same language. They maintain that Urdu should abandon its script in favor of Devanagari, used for Hindi.

Urdu language is intertwined with Hindu and Muslim cultures of the region

According to Dr. Anees Ashfaq, the winner of the 2022 Sahitya Akademy prize for Urdu literature, if Urdu’s script is converted, the Urdu language will die.

The treatment for all threats is to cultivate an understanding of the unique value of the Urdu script and the valuable role that it has in Indian, and global, culture. The attempt to preserve Urdu must stress its long and proud history on the subcontinent and how it is intertwined with the Hindu and Muslim cultures of the region. Trying to represent its words with another alphabet would be like breaking down the Taj Mahal and reconstructing it with different bricks; that is, some superficial similarities might remain but the building would not be the same any more. It is a crucial intellectual endeavor for Indian social democracy to preserve the Urdu script.

