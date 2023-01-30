Pakistan calls for ‘global unity’ to fight Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA– Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif called for “global unity” to fight Islamophobia amid increasing incidents of the desecration of the Holy Quran. In a Twitter post, Pakistan’s Prime Minister condemned the “highly offensive” incident, calling on the civilized world to denounce it as well.

The highly offensive desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician is the third such incident in a row that should be strongly condemned by the civilised world. The need for global unity to fight Islamophobia couldn’t be more urgent than it is now. We are deeply hurt. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 29, 2023

Source: arabnews