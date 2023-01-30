English
Pakistan: Suicide bomber kills 20, wounds 96 at Mosque in Peshawar

SHAFAQNA- Pakistani police have raised the death toll from the suicide bombing at a Mosque in the north-western city of Peshawar to 20 killed. They say as many as 96 worshippers were wounded in Monday’s (30 Jan 2023) attack.

The bomber detonated his suicide vest as worshipers — including many policemen from nearby police offices — were praying inside. The impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the Mosque, which caved in and injured many, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.

Source: apnews

