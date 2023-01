SHAFAQNA- India’s Supreme Court will consider petitions next week against a government order blocking the sharing of clips of a BBC’s documentary.

The government has dismissed as a biased “propaganda piece” the film released last week, titled “India: The Modi Question”, and blocked the sharing of any clips from it on social media.

The Supreme Court will take up the petitions next week, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said in court on Monday (30 Jan 2023).

Source: reuters