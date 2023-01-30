Ex-politicians who converted to Islam in Netherlands say attacks against Quran, are hate crimes

SHAFAQNA-Attacks against the Quran, are hate crimes, said some former far-right politicians who converted to Islam in the Netherlands.

Former politician Arnoud van Doorn, who left the extreme right-wing Freedom Party in the Netherlands and converted to Islam, told Anadolu that he finds leader of Pegida — an Islamophobic movement — Edwin Wagensveld’s action against the Holy Quran “outrageous.”

On Jan. 23, Wagensveld in The Hague shredded some pages from a copy of the Holy Quran and then burned them.

This is a situation that hurts and humiliates Muslims, Van Doorn said, noting: “It is very strange that this is allowed, especially in times of polarization in the Netherlands. The state should bring ethnic groups together instead of constantly humiliating and marginalizing an ethnic group.”

He underlined that the action should be considered hate speech in the entire EU.

Source : aa

