Christian & Jewish faith leaders: Burning holy Quran has nothing to do with freedom

SHAFAQNA-Burning sacred books has nothing to do with freedom of expression, Christian and Jewish religious leaders in Denmark said.

People who burn holy books such as the Quran, Bible, or Torah are “idiots,” said Peter Fischer-Moller, who served as the bishop in Roskilde, Denmark from 2008 until last year.

“Paludan is someone who just wants to provoke people. He knows that the only way to really provoke our Muslim brothers is to burn the Quran,” Fischer-Moller told Anadolu.

Emphasizing that the extremist politician has no public support, he said Paludan is an “ignorant and crazy person” not worthy of any attention and should always be ignored.

“Like me, the Danish government knows that he is an idiot. No one respects him. He is trying to gain attention, but he is not worth listening to,” said Fischer-Moller.

Responding to his provocations will only serve his purpose, he added.

While everyone has a right to freedom of expression in Denmark, using this freedom to burn a holy book is simply stupid, he said.

Jair Melchior, the chief rabbi in Denmark, also viewed Paludan’s antics as a popularity stunt.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

