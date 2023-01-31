Saudi Arabia to allow Israeli tourists to spend their vacations on Arabian Islands

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia will allow Israeli tourists to spend their vacations on the two islands of “Tiran” and “Sanafir” that it bought from Egypt; Also, the “Glops” website revealed that Saudi Arabia plans to turn these two islands into tourist destinations with a series of hotels and casinos.

According to Al-Khalij al-Jadeed, Saudi Arabia is trying to build a land bridge between Saudi Arabia and Egypt to facilitate the movement of Israelis to these two islands.

It should be noted that, the agreement for selling the two islands of Tiran and Sanafir in 2016 between Egypt and Saudi Arabia provoked the anger of Egyptian public assemblies; because the ownership of the islands were transferred to Saudi Arabia.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

