Iraq: Kurdistan region recorded nearly 6000 ancient artifacts

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Kurdistan Region announced the registration of 5,800 monuments and hopes that these monuments will achieve financial and cultural efficiency.

Kurdistan Region announced the registration of 5,800 ancient places and hopes that these places will achieve financial and cultural results.

Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani said that our monuments are part of our historical and cultural wealth and resources.

He added: “The protection of ancient monuments will be our main priority and we are trying to strengthen the means of discovering, maintaining and protecting them in accordance with common international standards in order to use these ancient ruins efficiently in the field of tourism.”

After examining 40% of the Kurdistan Region, 5,800 ancient places were registered, and only in 2022, 41 archaeological projects were applied to preserve and develop historical places, and 23 cultural places were also repaired.

Source: Medest News

www.shafaqna.com