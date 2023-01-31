Pakistan: Death toll passes 90 in Peshawar Mosque blast

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan buries Mosque blast victims as death toll passes 90. Distraught relatives thronged hospitals in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Tuesday (31 Jan 2023) to look for their kin.

The attack, in the Police Lines district follows a surge in violence targeting police in this restive, north-western city near the Afghan border. No group has claimed responsibility.

“My son, my child,” cried an elderly woman walking alongside an ambulance carrying coffins, as rescue workers stretchered wounded people to a hospital emergency unit.

Source: reuters

