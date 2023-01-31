Council of Europe criticizes Denmark for creating room for ‘Hate Speech’

SHAFAQNA- ‘Hate Speech’ in Denmark benefited from “police protection” under “the name of freedom of expression,” said the latest report of the Council of Europe’s anti-racism commission ECRI released Monday.

The report was released amid furor over recent Islamophobic acts by Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, Leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, who burned copies of the Quran in both Denmark and Sweden.

“As regards hate speech, ECRI regrets to note that Muslims in Denmark, including guest workers and persons who have been granted asylum, are increasingly depicted, including by politicians of different political parties, as a threat to Danish values and culture,” said the ECRI’s 2022 Denmark report.

Source: aa