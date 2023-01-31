Finland: Burning of Quran would not be allowed

SHAFAQNA-Police in Finland said the public burning of Islam’s holy book the Quran would not be allowed in the country.

The National Police Board said that burning a copy of the Quran would likely violate religious peace, which is a punishable offence in Finland, said media reports, citing the Finnish News Agency STT.

The public burning or other desecration of a book held sacred by a religious community would be met with police intervention, added the police.

In response to a question from Anadolu on whether they would adopt a similar approach, the Swedish Foreign Ministry reiterated its position on burning a copy of the Quran in the name of freedom of expression.

