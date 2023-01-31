English
Saudi FM to visit Iraq to resume Saudi-Iran dialogue

Saudi FM to visit Iraq

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, will visit Iraq soon to hold talks on resuming rounds of dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein said.

“Baghdad adheres to the policy of dialogue and balance to defuse tensions that affect the Iraqi arena,” Hussein said in an interview with Al-Hadath TV channel.

The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, mentioned in his weekly press conference that Iran welcomes the process of strengthening the relations with neighboring countries.

Source :  iraqinews

