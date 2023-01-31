English
Experts: Blinken reiterated USA’s longstanding positions on Israel’s deadly violence

SHAFAQNA- The last few weeks have been marked by extraordinary tensions and deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians. But USA’a Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel, reiterated Washington’s longstanding positions on the conflict: An “ironclad” commitment to Israel, a call for calm, and rhetorical support for the two-state solution.

Almost everything that Blinken said during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday (30 Jan 2023) was drawn — at times verbatim — from previous State Department statements.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

