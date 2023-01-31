Sweden: Stockholm Islamic Center to celebrate Imam Ali’s (AS) Birth Anniversary

It will include a speech delivered by head of the center Hojjatul-Islam Hakim Elahi as well as eulogy recitation by Nazar Al-Qatari, a renowned Eulogist in the Arab world.

Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center holds various religious and cultural programs throughout the year for Muslims residing in Stockholm and nearby cities.

Shia Muslims and others celebrate the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) on the 13th day of the lunar Month of Rajab (which falls on February 4 this year).

Imam Ali (AS) is Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) highly revered son-in-law and cousin as well as the first Imam in Shia Islam.

The Imam (AS) is respected for his courage, knowledge, belief, honesty, unbending devotion to Islam, deep loyalty to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), equal treatment of all Muslims and generosity in forgiving his defeated enemies.

Source: IQNA