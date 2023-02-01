Spring in Mecca in middle of winter [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The recent rains that have fallen on various parts of Saudi Arabia, including Mecca, have turned the mountains of Mecca green.

Images of Hoda Al-Sham Mountain, which is located in north of Mecca, have been published, showing that this area has become green in January 2023.

According to Al-Khalij Online, following the recent rains that have fallen on various parts of Saudi Arabia, including Mecca, the mountains of Mecca have become green.

Source: Mdeast News

