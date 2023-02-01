USA: Muslim groups call for systemic reform after police killing of another black man

SHAFAQNA- Muslim groups in the USA are calling for systemic law enforcement reform at the local, state, and federal level after the police killing of another Black American man.

The USA’s Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) released a written statement on Tuesday (31 Jan 2023) stating that they welcomed the Memphis police department and local prosecutors’ relatively quick action to dismiss and charge the perpetrating police officers.

“Again, another helpless victim was killed while surrounded by heavily armed men, pleading for mercy and calling out to his mother – whose home, was less than one hundred yards away. Again, a group of rogue police officers, after a pretextual traffic stop, dragged a man from his car, and delivered brutal blows, boot kicks, and punches to his body,” the statement said.

