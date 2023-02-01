Medicine shortages in European countries

SHAFAQNA- European countries face continued medicine shortages, according to a recent survey. The Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU) conducted a survey with pharmacies in 29 countries, including EU members, Türkiye, Norway, and North Macedonia.

The survey results showed that the medicine shortages in most European countries worsened substantially compared to last year. More than 600 drugs are scarce in a quarter of these countries, while 20% reported 200-300 drug shortages, it said.

Source: aa