International Shia News Agency

Being a hijabi woman is difficult under Modi’s government

SHAFAQNA-In 2023, being harassed for wearing the hijab has become a daily reality for many Muslim women under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.

Back in 2018, when I was a teacher trainee at a school in New Delhi, the headmistress interrupted my class with more than 40 children to ask whether I thought “this” should be allowed in school, repeating the hackneyed notion that “religion should not come into profession”. I was asked to stop wearing my headscarf in school.
By 2018, Muslims had already been pushed further towards the margins in India, so this incident wasn’t particularly surprising. According to a recent report from the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, more than 1,000 Muslim girls in Karnataka have left college amid a systematic campaign to isolate hijabi women from educational institutions.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

