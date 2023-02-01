Hojjatoleslam Shahrestani on a trip to Indonesia: Biggest injustice to Islam is to prevent our girls and boys from education and growth under its name

SHAFAQNA- The plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani during his trip to Indonesia reminded: “Adhering to Quranic teachings and morals of Muhammad (PBUH) and religious unity will guarantee the future of Muslims. The conscience of young people is bright and full of faith in God and spirituality. We should believe them and avoid unreasonable strictures and restrictions on our youth. Let’s let our sons and daughters grow and don’t obstruct their growth and education. The worst injustice to Islam is to prevent the education and growth of our sons and daughters in the name of Islam.

Hujjatoeslam Seyyed Javad Shahrashtani, who has traveled to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, with a religious delegation since last Sunday, met with Shia leaders and prominent figures of Sunni groups in this country, including Dr. Qureish Shahab, Dr. Alavi Shahab and Professor Aqeel Siraj, the prominent Indonesian scholars.

Hojjatoleslam Shahrashtani, in a meeting with Professor Aqeel Siraj, the former head of the Indonesian Islamic Movement, praised the efforts made to preserve Islamic teachings in the Indonesian Muslim community and emphasized the outstanding role of leaders in preserving Islamic motivations and added: “Adhering to Quranic teachings and morals of Muhammad (PBUH) will guarantee the identity of Muslims. It is in the shadow of this identity that the cultural values of the Indonesian nation have been manifested and this country has achieved important progress in Southeast Asia.”

The plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani added:

“While many attempts are made to weaken religious and moral culture in Muslim societies by the opponents of religion, attention should be paid to the original values and richness of Islamic culture, religious moderation and coexistence between Islamic religions and dialogue with followers of other religions.”

We should not create obstacles in the way of growth and education and scientific and social life of girls and boys

He also said in a meeting with a large group of Indonesian Quranic youth: “We should appreciate Muslim youth in all societies and countries, from Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to Indonesia, Malaysia, and all parts of the world and give them opportunity. Unfortunately, sometimes we see that in Islamic societies, some extremist currents only judge the appearance of some young people and express a negative opinion about them, or criticize them and reject them. While the youth’s inner being is bright and full of faith in God and spirituality, and we should believe them and avoid unnecessary strictures and restrictions on them. Let’s let our sons and daughters grow and don’t obstruct their growth and education and academic and social life. The greatest injustice to Islam is to prevent the education and growth of our sons and daughters or to create a backward society in the name of Islam. Let us know that the youth in all the world are the origin of the work and the future responsibilities will be placed on their shoulders. Muslim youth are our most important social assets.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian