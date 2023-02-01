English
International Shia News Agency

Israel steps up demolitions of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem

0

SHAFAQNA-Israeli authorities have stepped up their demolitions of Palestinian homes in parts of East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
On Wednesday, Israeli bulldozers knocked down buildings in the Sur Baher, Wadi Al-Hummus and Silwan neighborhoods of Jerusalem. Rights activists urged people to publicly denounce the demolitions by posting messages on social media sites such as Twitter using the hashtag #Stop_Demolishing_Jerusalem.
They also called on the Palestinian Authority, the international community and global institutions to intervene immediately to force Israel to halt the demolitions and displacements that threaten the Palestinian community in Jerusalem.

Source : arabnews

Related posts

UN: Over two million people in Gaza suffer from16 years of blockade

asadian

Israelis continue anti-gov’t protests for fourth consecutive week

asadian

Netanyahu’s Green Light To Shoot Palestinians

asadian

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza after deadly Jenin raid

asadian

Al-Quds Al-Arabi: Coming period will witness expansion of resistance in occupied Palestine

asadian

ICJ says it has received UN’s request for opinion on Israeli occupation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.