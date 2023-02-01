Israel steps up demolitions of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA-Israeli authorities have stepped up their demolitions of Palestinian homes in parts of East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

On Wednesday, Israeli bulldozers knocked down buildings in the Sur Baher, Wadi Al-Hummus and Silwan neighborhoods of Jerusalem. Rights activists urged people to publicly denounce the demolitions by posting messages on social media sites such as Twitter using the hashtag #Stop_Demolishing_Jerusalem.

They also called on the Palestinian Authority, the international community and global institutions to intervene immediately to force Israel to halt the demolitions and displacements that threaten the Palestinian community in Jerusalem.

Source : arabnews