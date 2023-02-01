English
Bahrain: Detained Sheikh Mirza Al-Mahrous undergoes cardiac surgery

Sheikh Mirza Al-Mahrous

SHAFAQNA-Detained leader Sheikh Mirza Al-Mahrous, who is sentenced to 15 years in prison, underwent a cardiac catheterization surgery.

Activist Sayed Ahmed Al-Wadaei said Al-Mahrous had been suffering from chest pain for about a week amid the prison administration’s disregard of his health condition and deliberate negligence of his diagnosis.

However, the sudden deterioration in his health condition required his transfer (Monday, January 30, 2023) to the hospital for treatment.

Al-Mahrous is one of the prominent opposition leaders who was arrested in March and April 2011 for his activism in the widespread protests that erupted in the country in February 2011 demanding democratic transition and end of Al Khalifa monopoly.

Source : Bahrain Mirror

