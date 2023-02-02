English
Lebanese schools struggle to maintain academic year

SHAFAQNA- Due to the living crisis and lack of electricity and the increase in prices of essential supplies, the suspending of the school year in Lebanon has affected not only the public schools, but also the private schools of this country, which have declared a strike on Wednesday.

According to al-Arabi al-Jadeed, these days private schools in Lebanon have been struggling with crises to keep the continuity of the school year, even at the cost of reducing school days or extending holiday closures and increasing transportation allowances for teachers.

Following the strike of public school teachers, private schools are trying to continue the school year in Lebanon by emphasizing continuing schools so that students wouldn’t be deprived of the right to education, especially since more than 300 thousand Lebanese students are studying in these schools.

