Lavrov: Russia concerned about tensions over Iran

SHAFAQNA-Russia is concerned about the tensions around Iran and considers the West’s course to scrap the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program a mistake, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Egyptian counterpart.

“Yes, we are concerned about this. We believe that it is a huge mistake by the West, primarily by the participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program. They have openly taken a course towards scrapping this important document, which was unanimously approved by the UN Security Council,” he said.

Lavrov drew attention to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement that Washington was considering, among other things, military means of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Source : tass