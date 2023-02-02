English
European Muslim Forum condemns burning of Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

European Muslim Forum

SHAFAQNA-The European Muslim Forum (EMF) condemned the recent incidents of burning copies of the Quran in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Addressing a press conference in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, Abdul-Wakhed Niyazov, head of the organization formed in 2018 and registered in France according to its website, said some elements in Europe intend to create a “second battlefield” in the continent.

“European Muslims are voicing their presence, and their role in Europe is growing. These provocations are trying to diminish their role in Europe,” Niyazov said.

