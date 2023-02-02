European Muslim Forum condemns burning of Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

SHAFAQNA-The European Muslim Forum (EMF) condemned the recent incidents of burning copies of the Quran in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Addressing a press conference in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, Abdul-Wakhed Niyazov, head of the organization formed in 2018 and registered in France according to its website, said some elements in Europe intend to create a “second battlefield” in the continent.

“European Muslims are voicing their presence, and their role in Europe is growing. These provocations are trying to diminish their role in Europe,” Niyazov said.

Source : aa

