English
International Shia News Agency

France: Number of homeless people doubles in last decade

0
Number of homeless people

SHAFAQNA-The number of homeless people in France more than doubled in last decade, a housing advocacy group said Wednesday.

According to a report by the Abbe Pierre Foundation, in 2022 France had some 330,000 homeless people. This includes people living on the streets, emergency shelters, or asylum centers.

Manuel Domergue, the group’s study director, told a press conference that 200,000 people live in emergency shelters, 110,000 are immigrants in reception and asylum centers, and 27,000 live on the streets, subways, in cars, or in tents, daily Le Figaro added.

The number jumped 130% since 2012, the group said, referring to the last study done by the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).

Source :aa

Related posts

France to deploy 10000 police officers during demonstrations against pension reform

asadian

France expresses concern over Israeli decision to punish Palestinians for moves at UN

asadian

France: Great Mosque of Paris files complaint against writer’s ‘brutal’ Islamophobic remarks

asadian

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

asadian

France to end visa restrictions for Moroccans

asadian

[Video] World Cup 2022: Thousands recite Shahada at Morocco-France Match

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.