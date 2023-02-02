English
International Shia News Agency

UK: Activists hold protest in London to reject arms sales to Saudi Arabia

0
Activists hold protest

SHAFAQNA-Activists in UK organized a mass protest in front of the High Court in London, calling on their government stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which are used in the aggression on Yemen.

Participants in the demonstration held up billboards reading that Britain was breaking the law by allowing the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia that could be used in the war against Yemen, despite evidence that the Saudis have committed repeated violations of human rights law and international law there.

The activists, who dubbed themselves a “campaign against the arms trade”, said the London government had made a mistake in its 2020 decision to resume issuing permits to supply military equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Source :ABNA

Related posts

Saudi FM praised Iraq’s role in stability of region

asadian

UK: Teachers and civil servants join mass strike

asadian

Spring in Mecca in middle of winter [photos]

asadian

HRW: UK’s High Court of Justice to rule on arms sales to Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi FM to visit Iraq to resume Saudi-Iran dialogue

asadian

Saudi Arabia to allow Israeli tourists to spend their vacations in Arabian Islands

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.