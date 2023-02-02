UK: Activists hold protest in London to reject arms sales to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Activists in UK organized a mass protest in front of the High Court in London, calling on their government stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which are used in the aggression on Yemen.

Participants in the demonstration held up billboards reading that Britain was breaking the law by allowing the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia that could be used in the war against Yemen, despite evidence that the Saudis have committed repeated violations of human rights law and international law there.

The activists, who dubbed themselves a “campaign against the arms trade”, said the London government had made a mistake in its 2020 decision to resume issuing permits to supply military equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Source :ABNA