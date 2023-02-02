Saudi FM praised Iraq’s role in stability of region

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, praised Iraq’s role in the stability of the region.

“We support all efforts of the Iraqi government to promote stability. We cannot achieve the prosperity that we seek without stability,” Farhan said in a joint press conference on Thursday with the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, in Baghdad.

Farhan commended Saudi Arabia’s relations with Iraq, confirming that the relations are witnessing great momentum, and noting that the economic development in Iraq creates many job opportunities.

Hussein emphasized that Baghdad’s relations with Saudi Arabia developed. “There is exceptional cooperation with Saudi Arabia in trade exchange, investment and security,” he explained.

Source : iraqinews