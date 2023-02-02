English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi FM praised Iraq’s role in stability of region

0
Iraq’s role

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, praised Iraq’s role in the stability of the region.

“We support all efforts of the Iraqi government to promote stability. We cannot achieve the prosperity that we seek without stability,” Farhan said in a joint press conference on Thursday with the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, in Baghdad.

Farhan commended Saudi Arabia’s relations with Iraq, confirming that the relations are witnessing great momentum, and noting that the economic development in Iraq creates many job opportunities.

Hussein emphasized that Baghdad’s relations with Saudi Arabia developed. “There is exceptional cooperation with Saudi Arabia in trade exchange, investment and security,” he explained.

Source : iraqinews

Related posts

UK: Activists hold protest in London to reject arms sales to Saudi Arabia

asadian

Spring in Mecca in middle of winter [photos]

asadian

Saudi FM to visit Iraq to resume Saudi-Iran dialogue

asadian

Saudi Arabia to allow Israeli tourists to spend their vacations in Arabian Islands

asadian

Iraq: Kurdistan region recorded nearly 6000 ancient artifacts

asadian

Saudis to remove role of endowment ministries in Hajj transactions

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.