Expert: Russia probably sends “fresh troops” to Ukraine 

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the war in Ukraine, a geopolitics expert says: “The West is taking a look at ceasefire and negotiation and intends to see whether or not Ukraine can launch attacks or counter-attacks in the spring and reinforce its positions in the war so that it can take concessions from the Russians at the negotiating table.”

Shafaqna future has interviewed with Abdolreza Faraji Rad and asks his opinion about how the situation of Ukraine in future will be predicted considering that Russia is sending military aids to Ukraine.

Russia probably sends fresh troops to Ukraine

He pointed out: “Russia has announced that it will launch an extensive invasion of Ukraine by the end of winter. It will probably send fresh troops to Ukraine. Moreover, Russia claimed that it will use new weapons. The West concerns if new attacks occur, Ukraine positions will weaken and negotiations become more difficult.”

He added: “Given that the West especially the US, England and Europe believe that Putin may become weak as a result of this war and cannot exercise his authority in the next period. Also, the economy of Russia will decline and cannot get its act together for a decade or two. Hence, if Russia gains the upper hand in this war, the goals for which the West has fought for a year will naturally be destroyed and it can no longer achieve them”.

Therefore, advanced tanks have been provided for Ukraine by the West to defend this goal. Of course, the issue of defense is proposed principally but the West is taking a look at ceasefire and negotiation and intends to see whether or not Ukraine can launch attacks or counter-attacks in the spring and reinforce its positions in the war so that it can take concessions from the Russians at the negotiating table.

