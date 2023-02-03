Failed attempt of extremist settlers to set fire to a church in occupied Jerusalem+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Three extremist settlers attacked the “Church of the Flagellation” in occupied Jerusalem at dawn today (Thursday) and destroyed the contents of the church in an attempt to set it on fire.

“Rami al-Rashq”, one of the guards of the church, was able to control one of the attacking settlers, while the Zionist regime police stormed the church and arrested the aggressor.

This attack took place in addition to the increase in attacks on Christian places of worship, which has been increasing since the right-wing extremist party came to power.

While condemning this action, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigrants considered it a crime that took place in the framework of the attacks of the occupying authorities and its organizations against the Palestinian nation and Islamic and Christian holy places.

Source: Shafaqna Persian