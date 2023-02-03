USA: Republicans remove Ilhan Omar from House foreign affairs committe

SHAFAQNA-United States Republicans have removed Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over her past criticism of Israel.

In a 218-211 vote along party lines, the House passed a resolution on Thursday to strip Omar — a former refugee from Somalia and one of two Muslim women in Congress — of her committee assignment.

Republican lawmakers argued that Omar engaged in “anti-Semitic” and “anti-Israel” rhetoric that disqualified her from serving on the foreign policy panel.

Source : aljazeera