English
International Shia News Agency

Muslim women have revolutionised narrative of hijab

0
Muslim women

SHAFAQNA-Tell Mama UK, the watchdog that monitors Muslim hate crime, reported in 2018 that 58% of recorded Islamophobic incidents were related to Muslim women because of their “overt religious identity”.The Islamic extremists may not like it, nor the bigoted Islamophobes, but today’s Muslim women have revolutionised the narrative of the hijab.

At first, he began with, “What the fuck are you staring at?” The man was shouting at my friend and me as we travelled through east London on the underground. Then he stood up and stepped towards me screaming, “F***ing Muslim whore”, beginning a tirade of disgusting Islamophobic abuse. Though it lasted about five minutes, it felt like hours.

Source : theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Hijabophobia is at an all-time high due to the current political climate

asadian

Being a Hijabi woman is difficult under Modi’s government

asadian

India: Denial of right to education for Muslim women in Karnataka

asadian

[Video] Women & Equal Opportunities

asadian

Philosophy of Hijab

asadian

British Airways new uniform features Hijab options

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.