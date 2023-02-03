Muslim women have revolutionised narrative of hijab

SHAFAQNA-Tell Mama UK, the watchdog that monitors Muslim hate crime, reported in 2018 that 58% of recorded Islamophobic incidents were related to Muslim women because of their “overt religious identity”.The Islamic extremists may not like it, nor the bigoted Islamophobes, but today’s Muslim women have revolutionised the narrative of the hijab.

At first, he began with, “What the fuck are you staring at?” The man was shouting at my friend and me as we travelled through east London on the underground. Then he stood up and stepped towards me screaming, “F***ing Muslim whore”, beginning a tirade of disgusting Islamophobic abuse. Though it lasted about five minutes, it felt like hours.

Source : theguardian

www.shafaqna.com