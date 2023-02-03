Iraq: Flag-raising ceremony held in Najaf ahead of Imam Ali (as) birth anniversary

SHAFAQNA-A flag-raising ceremony was held in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Imam Ali’s (AS) birth anniversary.

During the event, a flag featuring the sentence “Muhammad (PBUH) and Ali (AS) Are Our role Model” was hoisted at one of the city’s main squares.

Hassan al-Jabbari, a senior official with the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine, as well as senior clerics and figures of the city and a group of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU fighters attended the ceremony.

It began recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and also included Tawasheeh (religious singing) performances by a group affiliated to the Astan, Imam Ali (AS) network reported.

