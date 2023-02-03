English
Norway: Police ban Quran burning protest

SHAFAQNA-Police in Norway have banned a planned protest including the burning of the Quran.
A group of protesters planned to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Oslo on Friday, police said.

“The police emphasise that burning the Quran is a legal political statement in Norway, but this event can’t go ahead due to security concerns,” Oslo police Inspector Martin Strand said in a statement on Thursday.

The move came after Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned Norway’s Ambassador Erling Skjonsberg over the planned protest.

Source : aljazeera

