SHAFAQNA- After Maghrib Podcast | EP28- SE02- Dhikr of Imam Ali (AS) is worship, Support & Subscribe by After Maghrib Podcast.

Season 2 starts with celebrating the auspicious birth of Imam Ali (AS). From his miraculous birth being born in the Kaaba, the entire episode is immersed in 13 Rajab vibes. Special guests Husain Al-Sukhni and Haider Satar join the co-hosts in sharing merits, stories and their love for Imam Ali (AS).

https://youtube.com/@AfterMaghrib

www.shafaqna.com