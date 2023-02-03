Ayyaam-e-Beez of Rajab: Mulims stand at door of superabundant favours, bounties & benefits available

SHAFAQNA-13th, 14th and 15th of Rajab, Shaa’-baan and Ramzan are know as “Ayyaam-e-Beez” (the days of surpassing splendour) . Imam Jaa’-far bin Muhammad As Saadiq (AS) had said: Whoso prays during the nights of “Ayyam Bayz”, in fact, stands at the door of superabundant favours, bounties and benefits available in these months.

Rituals for 13, 14 & 15th of Rajab

1- It is highly desirable to observe fast on 13, 14 and 15, have a bath each day, and give alms in the way of Allah.

2- In the night of “Ayyam Bayz” pray a 12 Rak-a’t Namaz as under

In the night of the 13th pray 2 Rak-a’t:

In each Rak-a’t recite Soorah Al Faatih’ah, Soorah Al Yaa Seen, and Soorah Al Mulk.

In the night of the 14th pray 4 Rak-a’t: in 2 sets of 2:

2 Rak-a’t, each exactly as 13th pray

In the night of the 15th pray 6 Rak-a’t: in 3 sets of 2 :

2 Rak-a’t, each exactly as 13th pray,

3- Recite Ziyaarat of Imam Husayn bin Ali (AS) in the night of 15th

Day of 15th Rajab

1- Ghusl

2- Pray Salaat of Salman Farsi. A 10 units prayer Pray in 5 sets of 2 units each. In every unit recite Sura Faatihah, once, Sura Ikhlaas 3 times & Sura Kafiroon 3times.

Then after salaam raise both your hands towards the sky & recite

There is no god save Allah, no one other than him; sovereignty belongs to HIM. All praise is for HIM alone, gives life, puts to death, (because) HE is ever living, Immortal; in His hand is the good He is able to do all things

Then say:

The Lord Who is One, One and Only, Singular, and Besought by the all He has betaken neither a wife nor a son

Then spread your hands over your face

3- Recite Ziyaarat of Imam Hussein bin Ali (A.S.) & this Special 15 Rajab Ziarat

4- Pray 4 units prayer in 2 sets of 2 units each.

After Salaam recite the following dua’a:

O my Allah! O He who puts the proud tyrants to shame! O He who glorifies the faithfuls! Thou was my choice at once when I came across many schools of thought (religions), Thou brought me into existence, a favour to me, though Thou was able to dispense with my creation, not needing me at all.

5-A’amal Umme Dawood 15 Rajab

The most important rite on this day is to say the supplicatory prayer known as Dua Ummi-Dawud. This great supplicatory prayer brings about innumerable rewards some of which are that it grants the requests, relieves from anguishes, and saves from the persecutions of the

wrongdoers.

Sources:

– www.erfan.ir

– www.english.almaaref.org/