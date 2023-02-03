Ayyamul Bidh in Month of Rajab

SHAFAQNA- 13th, 14th and 15th of Rajab, Sha’ban and Ramadhan are known as “White Days” (the days of surpassing splendor). Imam Ja’far bin Muhammad As-Sadiq (AS) had said: “Whose prays during the nights of “Ayyamul Bidh”, in fact, stands at the door of superabundant favours, bounties and benefits available in these months.
Religious acts for 13, 14 & 15th of Rajab
1- It is highly desirable to observe fast on 13, 14 and 15, have a bath each day, and give alms in the way of Allah (SWT).
2- In the night of “Ayyam Bayz” pray a 12 Rak-a’t Namaz as under
In the night of the 13th pray 2 Raka’t:
In each Raka’t recite Surah Al Faatih’ah, Surah Ya-Sin, and Surah Al-Mulk.
In the night of the 14th pray 4 Raka’t: in 2 sets of 2:
2 Raka’t, each exactly as 13th pray
In the night of the 15th pray 6 Raka’t: in 3 sets of 2 :
2 Rak-a’t, each exactly as 13th pray,
3- Recite Ziyaarat of Imam Husayn bin Ali (AS) in the night of 15th
Day of 15th Rajab
1- Ghusl
2- Pray Salaat of Salman Farsi. A 10 units prayer Pray in 5 sets of 2 units each. In every unit recite Surah Al-Fatihah, once, Surah Ikhlaas 3 times & Surah Kafirun 3times.
Then after salaam raise both your hands towards the sky & recite
There is no god but Allah (SWT), no one other than him; sovereignty belongs to God. All praise is for God alone, gives life, puts to death, (because) God is ever living, Immortal; in God’s hand is the good God is able to do all things
Then say:
The Lord Who is One, One and Only, Singular, and Besought by the all God has betaken neither a wife nor a son
Then spread your hands over your face
3- Recite Ziyaarat of Imam Hussain bin Ali (AS.) & this Special 15 Rajab Ziarat
4- Pray 4 units prayer in 2 sets of 2 units each.
After Salaam recite the following Dua:
O’ my Allah (SWT)! O’ the One who puts the proud tyrants to shame! O’ the One who glorifies the faithful! Thou was my choice at once when I came across many schools of thought (religions), Thou brought me into existence, a favour to me, though Thou was able to dispense with my creation, not needing me at all.
5-A’amal Umme Dawood 15 Rajab
The most important rite on this day is to say the supplicatory prayer known as Dua Ummi-Dawud. This great supplicatory prayer brings about innumerable rewards some of which are that it grants the requests, relieves from anguishes, and saves from the persecutions of the
wrongdoers.
