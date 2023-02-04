Israel wants to cancel recognition of Palestinian universities

SHAFAQNA- Ministers of the “Extreme Right” party of the Israeli cabinet announced that they will submit a proposal to cancel the recognition of educational degrees issued by Palestinian higher education institutions to the next meeting of the cabinet.

The ministers of the extreme right party considered the purpose of the mentioned action to help weakening the relations between the Arab youth living in the occupied territories and the Palestinians of the West Bank.

According to their claim, “Education in Palestinian universities leads to a tendency towards terrorism and a hostile mentality towards Israel.” As Sharon Haskell, head of the Israeli Knesset Education Committee, said, “More than 20 percent of Arab teachers in the occupied territories are educated in Palestinian universities and have received the teaching that Israel is their enemy.”

It should be mentioned that there are 51 higher education institutions, including 18 universities, in the areas of the Palestinian Authority, most of which are recognized by Israel, so about 12,000 university students from the 48 Palestinians study there.

Source: Shafaqna Persian