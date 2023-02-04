Spain suffering severe medicine shortage

SHAFAQNA- Pharmacies in Spain reported longer delays in hundreds of different kinds of medication last year.

Spanish pharmacies had a hard time supplying 403 different types of drugs, including for cardiovascular, neuromuscular, digestive, and respiratory diseases, according to the General Pharmaceutical Council of Spain (GPCS).

The problem is 150% worse now than it was in 2021, the Madrid-based council has said, as procuring those drugs takes up to four to five weeks longer than it once did.

Speaking to Anadolu, GPCS Director Antonio Blanes Jimenez clarified that the drug shortage problem is nothing new, having been felt since 2019.

