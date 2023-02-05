Author: Justice-loving thought of Imam Ali (A.S) is “derived from Holy Quran”

SHAFAQNA- An author considered the justice-loving thought of Imam Ali (A.S) to be derived from the Holy Quran and said: “Justice in the view of Imam Ali (A.S) is not oppressing others but helping the needy.”

Ismail Mansouri Larijani, the author of the book “Alawi Rule”, in an interview with Shafaqna, considered the justice-loving thought of Imam Ali (A.S) to be derived from the Holy Quran and stated: “The Holy Quran considered “extending justice” as the background of getting used to divine ethics and also considered the divine morality as the background of “Knowledge of God”.”

The author of the book “Alawi Rule” referred to a narration from the Commander of the Faithful (A.S) and said: “Imam Ali (A.S) was asked about justice and forgiveness. In response, which is mentioned in Nahj al-Balagha, he says: “The Justice is putting everything in its place, that is, everyone is considered according to their needs and merits. In fact, justice is the axis of all parts, systems and human components of the government.”

First of all, we must achieve “self-righteousness”

Stating that the emergence of justice in the field of political, economic, social and even family systemization has different manifestations, he said: “Imam Ali (A.S) addressed Malik Ashtar and said: “The best things for you are to be moderate in the path of truth and to make justice public.” By saying this point, Imam Ali (A.S) wanted to explain that first of all we must achieve “personal justice”.”

Mansouri Larijani clarified: “Justice in the view of Imam Ali (A.S) is not oppressing others but helping them. Even in advising his representatives, he emphasizes simplicity and attention to the needy, and he always makes sure that the agents do not go beyond the scope of “justice”.”

He considered the emergence of justice in the ruler of the society as a result of “personal justice” and said: “Man is a collection of just, anger,… etc. powers, each of which has a territory. Justice here is defined as a person being able to balance all of them.”

Asceticism and simple life are necessary for justice in society

He considered asceticism and simple life as a necessity for justice in the society and said: “In this context, Imam Ali (A.S) says: “Indeed, Allah Almighty has made it obligatory on the righteous leaders to identify themselves with the weak people, so that the poverty of the poor does not lead him to rebellion.”

He pointed to the acknowledgment of the justice of Imam Ali (A.S) by Sunni scholars in their books and added: “Ahmad Ibn Hanbal in his book, Musnad, writes: “What Imam Ali did in his rule was to pour Euphrates water into all the streets of Kufah. There was no land that was not cultivated. Until the end of his life, he put wheat bread on people’s tables, while he himself ate barley bread. Imam Ali (A.S) says in Nahj al-Balagha: “The best ruler is the one who puts himself to work and suffering so that people are at ease.””

