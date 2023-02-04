Canada: Interfaith and Multicultural Festival at Halifax mosque

SHAFAQNA- Ummah Mosque and Community Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, hosts an Interfaith and Multicultural Festival.

The Mosque welcomed people of all backgrounds and faiths to share a meal, chat and learn about Islam.Some 1,000 people attended the Festival on Friday.

“The goal here in the community is to build bridges between communities and get together during good times. Sadly, sometimes we only get together when there is a disaster happening,” said Abdallah Yousri, the imam of the mosque.

He says the event attracts more people to the mosque every year it is held. It first started in 2015, and is an adaptation of United Nations’ World Interfaith Harmony Week, which runs during the first week of February.

Yousri said he often runs into people who tell them they visited the mosque as part of the event.

“I’m really touched when I hear from people years later that this was a remarkable experience for them,” said Yousri.

Learning about Islam

On Friday, curious attendees listened to the sermon and Friday prayers.

They learned about Arabic calligraphy and traditional clothes from around the world.

They even got to taste foods from different cultures and experience a historical virtual reality tour about Islam that shows sacred Islamic places like the cities of Mecca and Medina.

“I’ve never been in a mosque before, and I was just curious as to what it was like inside,” said Bryan Garner-Doucette.

“I find it very peaceful.”

Community shows respect

Patrica Betts from the St. Andrew’s United Church often participates in interfaith activities with the Ummah Masjid. She says the places of worship show respect for one another, learn from one another and also share common goals.

“In order to have a peaceful and working community, we need to work together. We need to learn and understand each other,” said Betts.

“It’s up to us to show the hand of friendship and accept the hand of friendship and to learn. I’ve learned so much about the Islamic faith since I’ve got to know a number of the members of this community.”