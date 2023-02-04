English
International Shia News Agency

Online Majalis: Wiladat Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS)

0

SHAFAQNA- Online Majalis on Wiladat Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS)

Sat 4 Feb 2023 – WILAADAT IMAM ALI (AS) : Islamic Center of England

https://www.youtube.com/live/FvK6t9b1_AY?feature=share

Live broadcast on the birthday of Hazrate Imam Ali (a.s.), February 4th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/live/xnDpYgkeTfw?feature=share

https://www.youtube.com/live/aIsKZ6zmtYc?feature=share

Wiladat Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS) Majlis by Molana Syed Moahmmad Reza Jan Kazmi 3rd February 23

https://www.youtube.com/live/Z_KN8f0uJOM?feature=share

Wiladat of Imam Ali A.S: Afghan Canadian Islamic Community

https://www.youtube.com/live/NDQjYin5meA?feature=share

Wiladat Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS) – Molana Maqbool Husain Alavi 3rd February 23 HIC Peterborough

https://www.youtube.com/live/_zuLPYJGW5I?feature=share

Related posts

Online Majalis: Wiladat of Imam Muhammad Taqi (AS)

asadian

Online Majalis: Celebrating Imam Musa Kadhim (AS) Day

asadian

Online Majalis: Shahadah of Imam Ali Al-Naqi (AS)

asadian

[Video] IZHamburg: The value of remaining a woman

asadian

Online Majalis: Wiladat of Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS)

asadian

Online Majalis: Birth Celebration of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.