Online Majalis: Wiladat Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS)

SHAFAQNA- Online Majalis on Wiladat Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS)
Sat 4 Feb 2023 – WILAADAT IMAM ALI (AS) : Islamic Center of England
https://www.youtube.com/live/FvK6t9b1_AY?feature=share
Live broadcast on the birthday of Hazrate Imam Ali (a.s.), February 4th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m
https://www.youtube.com/live/xnDpYgkeTfw?feature=share
https://www.youtube.com/live/aIsKZ6zmtYc?feature=share
Wiladat Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS) Majlis by Molana Syed Moahmmad Reza Jan Kazmi 3rd February 23
https://www.youtube.com/live/Z_KN8f0uJOM?feature=share
Wiladat of Imam Ali A.S: Afghan Canadian Islamic Community
https://www.youtube.com/live/NDQjYin5meA?feature=share
Wiladat Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS) – Molana Maqbool Husain Alavi 3rd February 23 HIC Peterborough
https://www.youtube.com/live/_zuLPYJGW5I?feature=share