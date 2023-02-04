English
International Shia News Agency

Pope: South Sudan’s future depends on treatment of women

0

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis warned that South Sudan’s future depends on how it treats its women.
On his second and penultimate day in Africa, Francis called for women and girls to be respected, protected and honored during a meeting in the South Sudanese capital Juba with some of the 2 million people who have been forced by fighting and flooding to flee their homes.

The encounter was one of the highlights of Francis’ three-day visit to the world’s youngest country and one of its poorest. Joined by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Presbyterian head of the Church of Scotland, Francis is on an historic ecumenical pilgrimage to draw global attention to the country’s plight and encourage its stalled peace process.

Source : ctvnews

