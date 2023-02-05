Evidence of Defiance: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:21-22)

Shafaqna – Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:21-22)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Evidence of Defiance

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَكْفُرُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ وَيَقْتُلُونَ النَّبِيِّينَ بِغَيْرِ حَقٍّ وَيَقْتُلُونَ الَّذِينَ يَأْمُرُونَ بِالْقِسْطِ مِنَ النَّاسِ فَبَشِّرْهُم بِعَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ ‎﴿٢١﴾‏ أُولَٰئِكَ الَّذِينَ حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَالُهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَمَا لَهُم مِّن نَّاصِرِينَ ‎﴿٢٢﴾‏

3:20 Those who disbelieve in the signs of Allah and kill the prophets without right and kill those who order justice from among the people – give them tidings of a painful punishment.

3:22 They are the ones whose deeds have become worthless in this world and the Hereafter, and for them there will be no helpers.

Commentary: The People of the Book argued with the Prophet (SAWA) about the truthfulness of their faith and insisted that they had surrendered to God’s message. In these situations, further discussions between the Prophet and the People of the Book became unproductive and fruitless. Therefore, verse 3:20 advised the Prophet to end the debate by declaring that He and his fellow Muslims have surrendered to God’s command. If they have also submitted similarly, then they were rightly guided (فَإِنْ أَسْلَمُوا فَقَدِ اهْتَدَوا).

Nevertheless, the Quran shows that the People of the Book were not sincere in their claim. For instance, verse 2:61 states the Children of Israel “(repeatedly) disbelieved in the signs of Allah and killed the prophets without any justification.”

… ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَانُوا يَكْفُرُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ وَيَقْتُلُونَ النَّبِيِّينَ بِغَيْرِ الْحَقِّ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوا وَّكَانُوا يَعْتَدُونَ ‎﴿٦١﴾‏

2:61 … That was because they (repeatedly) disbelieved in the signs of Allah and killed the prophets without right. That was because they disobeyed and were (habitually) transgressing.

Verse 3:21 warns the People of the Book and polytheists of severe retribution for denying the signs of Allah (SWT), including their killing of divine prophets and proponents of justice:

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَكْفُرُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ وَيَقْتُلُونَ النَّبِيِّينَ بِغَيْرِ حَقٍّ وَيَقْتُلُونَ الَّذِينَ يَأْمُرُونَ بِالْقِسْطِ مِنَ النَّاسِ فَبَشِّرْهُم بِعَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ ‎﴿٢١﴾

3:20 Those who disbelieve in the signs of Allah and kill the prophets without right and kill those who order justice from among the people – give them tidings of a painful punishment.

The verbal form used in these sentences is present tense[1], which implies persistence and continuity. Hence, those with blasphemous natures and those who kill prophets and justice advocates are warned of painful punishments. Moreover, according to verse 3:23, their good deeds become worthless in this world and the Hereafter (حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَالُهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ) and no helpers will intercede for them on the Day of Judgment (وَمَا لَهُم مِّن نَّاصِرِينَ):

أُولَٰئِكَ الَّذِينَ حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَالُهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَمَا لَهُم مِّن نَّاصِرِينَ ‎﴿٢٢﴾‏

3:22 They are the ones whose deeds have become worthless in this world and the Hereafter, and for them, there will be no helpers.

This warning includes contemporary people who show sympathy with the preceding generation whose characters and traits were blasphemous and who killed prophets and justice advocates. For more detail, please see commentary on verse 2:91, Ideological Empathy.

Story of Abu Ubaydah Jarrah ( ابو عبیده جراح ): Abu Ubaydah Jarrah narrates[2], “I asked the Prophet (SAWA): Which of the people will be punished the most on the Day of Judgment?”

The Prophet (SAWA) responded, “Whoever kills a prophet, or a man who enjoins what is good and forbids what is evil.” Then, he recited this verse:

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَكْفُرُونَ بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ وَيَقْتُلُونَ النَّبِيِّينَ بِغَيْرِ حَقٍّ وَيَقْتُلُونَ الَّذِينَ يَأْمُرُونَ بِالْقِسْطِ مِنَ النَّاسِ فَبَشِّرْهُم بِعَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ ‎﴿٢١﴾

3:20 Those who disbelieve in the signs of Allah and kill the prophets without right and kill those who order justice from among the people – give them tidings of a painful punishment.

Then the Prophet added: “O Abu Ubaydah! The children of Israel killed 43 prophets at the beginning of the day in one hour, while 112 Israelites stood up and condemned the killers. Those 112 were also killed on the same day for their criticism, and this is what Allah (SWT) says:

أُولَٰئِكَ الَّذِينَ حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَالُهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَمَا لَهُم مِّن نَّاصِرِينَ ‎﴿٢٢﴾‏

3:22 They are the ones whose deeds have become worthless in this world and the Hereafter, and for them, there will be no helpers.

Nullification of Good Deeds ( حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَالُ ) : The Qur’an mentions specific actions and behaviors that would nullify our good deeds. For instance, killing a prophet nullifies our good deeds in this world and the Hereafter (Al-I-Imran 3:21-22). Other instances include:

Associating anything with Allah (SWT) (39:65) Disbelief and preventing people from following the path of Allah and opposing the Prophet adamantly while knowing that he is right (47:32) Killing the prophets and those who advocate for justice (3:22) Apostasy (2:217)

In general, disbelief and apostasy make good deeds worthless and ineffective. On the other hand, faith and belief give life to our good deeds. As a result, acts become sources of bliss, fortune, and happiness.

If someone acquires true faith after disbelief, his deeds will be revived and bring him joy and eternal happiness (although they were ineffective before). Likewise, if one apostatizes after being a believer, all his deeds become dead, null, and void and cannot bring him joy and happiness in this world or Hereafter. However, if he leaves apostasy and returns to the fold of Islam, it is hoped that his deeds will be revived again and bring him joy and eternal happiness. If he dies in apostasy, he will be condemned to eternal humiliating punishment and misery[3].

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:21 [إِنَّ] Indeed, [الَّذِينَ] those who [يَكْفُرُونَ] disbelieve [بِآيَاتِ] in the signs of [اللَّهِ] Allah [وَيَقْتُلُونَ] and they kill [النَّبِيِّينَ] the prophets [بِغَيْرِ] without [حَقٍّ] any justification [وَيَقْتُلُونَ] and the kill [الَّذِينَ] those who [يَأْمُرُونَ] order [بِالْقِسْطِ] with justice [مِنَ] among [النَّاسِ] the people [فَبَشِّرْهُم] then give them tidings [بِعَذَابٍ] of a punishment [أَلِيمٍ] painful.

2.22 [أُولَٰئِكَ] Those [الَّذِينَ] are the ones who [حَبِطَتْ] became worthless [أَعْمَالُهُمْ] their deeds [فِي الدُّنْيَا] in this world [وَالْآخِرَةِ] and in the Hereafter [وَمَا] And not will be for them [مِّن] any [نَّاصِرِينَ] helpers.

[1] (يَكْفُرُونَ) “yakfurūna” they disbelieve (يَقْتُلُونَ) “wayaqtulūna” they kill

[2] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol.2, P. 481

[3] Al-Mizan, Vol.1 P250