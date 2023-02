SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam Ahmed Safi, the custodian of the Abbassi holy shrine, today (Sunday) inaugurated the two crypts of Imam Hussain and Imam Javad (A.S) in the courtyard of the holy shrine of Abul Fadl al-Abbas (A.S).

The opening of these two crypts took place at the same time as the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) on the 13th Rajab.

Source: Shafaqna Persian