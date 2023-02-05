English
More than 2 million pilgrims participate in commemoration ceremony of birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Alavi announces the participation of more than two million pilgrims in the celebration of the birth anniversary of Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf.

Astan Quds Alavi issued a statement this evening (Saturday) and presented the statistics related to the celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) and the number of pilgrims participating in this ceremony in Najaf Ashraf.

Astan Quds Alavi has mentioned in its statement that on the birth anniversary of Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S), a total of two million and 320 thousand and 397 pilgrims visited his holy shrine in Najaf Ashraf.

According to what is stated in this statement, on the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S), Astan Quds Alavi distributed more than 20,000 meals and more than 18,000 flowers and 3,000 square meters in the court of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) has been also carpeted.

Astan Quds Alavi also emphasized that on the birth anniversary of Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S), 1,400 missing people were guided to their families, while 150 children were also handed over to their families.

