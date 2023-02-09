India: Discrimination against Muslims expands to housing

SHAFAQNA- Discrimination against Muslims in India expands to housing.

The blatant islamophobia has stimulated prejudice against Muslims in India in housing applications. Due to the created tension against the Muslim population in this country by the right wing, Hindu-extremist government, religious discrimination has been increasing. Mohsin Alam Bhat, a professor from Jindal Global University Sonipat, and Asaf Ali, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Research and India Housing believe that such discrimination is deeply systematic while it can appear as infrequent incidents limited to a society or a region.

In recent years, a drastic change has been observed in owners’ behaviour towards Muslim tenets. Brokers frequently suggest Muslim tenants to live in a “Muslim zone” where finding housing will be easier. This divides Muslims into various clusters; as a result, the country’s segregation becomes noticeably obvious.

Also, tenets sometimes accept some nonessential and absurd demands by the owners just because they want to get the desired accommodations. When some Muslims find a house outside Muslim-concentrated areas successfully, their search is often accompanied by struggle, frustration, humiliation and rejection.

According to Areeb Uddin Ahmed, an advocate practising in Delhi, since the Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, read with Article 15, says obviously that no one should be discriminated against on the basis of religion, caste or color, etc., a law should be incorporated.

Source: FairPlanet

