SHAFAQNA- The Arabic language has an extensive vocabulary. Each word in Arabic stems from a root word. The root words are principally three-letter and sometimes four-letter sequences, which indicate a general concept or meaning.

How the meaning is encoded in the structure of the root word and then into its derivatives and how that structure is relational with regard to making the creation of a family of words and concepts possible is more fascinating.

Despite the extensive vocabulary, Arabs take into account the ability to convey the maximum meaning, in the smallest possible number of words (economy of words) as one of the key principles of fluency and eloquence. At its finest in the Holy Quran, Allah has deployed such eloquence, the programmable and relational root words and their ability to express a depth of meaning, emotion and attitude.

Source: kashmirlife

